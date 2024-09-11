Britain Imposes Sanctions On 10 More Tankers For Transporting Russian Oil

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, the United Kingdom added ten new tankers to the sanctions list related to the of oil or oil products from Russia to third countries.

As noted in the updated sanctions data, the following vessels are subject to restrictions: NIKOLAY ZUYEV, SCF Vankor, Vladimir Tikhonov, SCF Baltica, NS ASIA, LEONID LOZA, OLYMPIYSKY PROSPECT, ZALIV ANIVA, NS CLIPPER and NS CORONA.

It is emphasized that the sanctions are imposed against vessels engaged in activities whose purpose or effect is to destabilize, undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, or to benefit from or support the Russian government.

All of the vessels sanctioned by the UK on Wednesday are involved in the transportation of oil or oil products originating in Russia to third countries.

These vessels are banned from accessing UK ports, as well as their captains or pilots. It is noted that the registration of tankers in the British Court Register may be suspended, and the masters and pilots of these vessels may receive an order for their detention.

