Karnataka: Two Groups Clash After Stones Pelted At Ganpati Idol Procession In Mandya

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 12 (IANS) Two groups clashed in Karnataka's Mandya district on Wednesday night after stones were allegedly pelted at a Ganpati idol immersion procession in Nagamangala town. Some shops and were set afire following the incident.

According to sources, some youths were taking out a procession for Ganpati idol immersion and when they were passing near a dargah in the town, a few miscreants started pelting stones at them, which subsequently led to the clashes. have imposed restrictive orders in the area and are on high alert.

After the incident, people from the Hindu community staged a protest at the local police station, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the stone peltings.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy condemned the incident and urged the public to maintain peace.

He also hit out at the Congress-led state government over the law and order situation and said that the "despicable incident took place in Nagamangala as a result of over-indulgence and appeasement of a particular community by the party and the state government for political gain".

The JD-S leader further said that the state government should immediately take action to restore peace in the town.

Karnataka SDPI chief Abdul Majeed urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to instruct the DGP to deploy additional police forces to restore law and order and take necessary actions. "... Direct relevant authorities to take strict measures against such groups that aim to disrupt communal harmony and tarnish the state's reputation," he said in a post on social media platform X tagging the CM.