عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Begins First Foreign Visit

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Begins First Foreign Visit


9/11/2024 3:09:22 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Naira Afandiyeva

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, for his first foreign visit, Azernews reports.

During the three-day visit, President Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet with Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, and Parliament Speaker Mohsin al-Mandalavi.

It is expected that 15 documents related to the development of economic relations between the two countries will be signed during the visit.

MENAFN11092024000195011045ID1108663537


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search