Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Begins First Foreign Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Naira Afandiyeva

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, for his first foreign visit, Azernews reports.

During the three-day visit, President Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet with Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, and Parliament Speaker Mohsin al-Mandalavi.

It is expected that 15 documents related to the development of economic relations between the two countries will be signed during the visit.