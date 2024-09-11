Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Begins First Foreign Visit
Date
9/11/2024
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Baghdad, the
capital of Iraq, for his first foreign visit,
During the three-day visit, President Pezeshkian is scheduled to
meet with Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid, Prime Minister
Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, and Parliament Speaker Mohsin
al-Mandalavi.
It is expected that 15 documents related to the development of
economic relations between the two countries will be signed during
the visit.
