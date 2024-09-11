(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
USAID's "generous" activity in the South Caucasus is already
well known. Since the organization's attachment to the region is
extremely high, everyone appreciates it for its selfless services
to the countries. However, what is said about the activities of
USAID should not be treated so naively.
Azerbaijan, which eliminated the 30-year Occupation in the South
Caucasus by its own power or without any financial support from
some organizations and institutions, today is rebuilding Garabagh,
which was blown up and destroyed by Armenia. In return, USAID,
which takes a "philanthropist" image, finances Armenia in various
fields.
USAID, which is loyal to its interests, has taken another step
regarding financial assistance to Armenia. Since its founding, this
organization has gained a reputation for representing the interests
of the country it serves, as well as various lobbying
organizations. Now, it has decided to more than double its
financial aid to Armenia-rising from $120 million to $250
million.
In April, USAID announced the launch of new programs in Armenia
worth $23.1 million. This time, the aim of the aid is again to
direct funds towards sectors such as democratic processes, regional
cooperation, disaster risk management, cybersecurity, food, and
especially energy security.
This includes improving access to renewable energy in Armenia,
eliminating cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the energy sector, and
reducing dependence on imports. USAID, which has increased its aid
tenfold in recent months to entice Armenia even further, has a
clear objective: to expand its sphere of influence in the South
Caucasus through Armenia.
Although Armenia is making small efforts to distance itself from
Russian influence, Moscow's dominance over Yerevan is undeniable.
The Pashinyan administration is persistently trying to distance
itself from Russia in favour of the West, and seeing this,
Washington is trying to take advantage of the tensions in the
region to gain a foothold. However, the millions wasted in vain are
being squandered by incompetent Armenian governance, and the
Armenian people continue to suffer.
Armenia, which has made some progress thanks to Russia, now
finds itself in an even more pitiful situation, becoming a puppet
of opportunistic states. However, it seems that this reality is
difficult for the Pashinyan administration to comprehend.
Immediately after the news of the aid, a ceasefire was violated
near the border with Azerbaijan.
This lawlessness reveals the deceitful character of Pashinyan,
who was talking about peace just yesterday. If the army is firing
on Azerbaijan on its own accord, this means that Pashinyan is a
failed and powerless leader. If the army is acting on Yerevan's
orders, this also shows how deceitful and hypocritical Pashinyan
is.
It is clear that the prime minister has taken on certain
obligations in exchange for the aid given to Armenia. This includes
delaying the peace agreement as much as possible, creating tension
and provocations in the region, and indirectly facilitating the
involvement of U.S. forces in the region.
However, the growing protests against Pashinyan inside the
country and Armenia's transformation into a puppet of foreign
states will further complicate the situation in the South Caucasus.
The settlement of the U.S. and other Western forces in the region
is not in Azerbaijan's interests, nor is it beneficial for Armenia.
This is because the special attention Yerevan is currently
receiving is solely aimed at squeezing Russia out of the region and
is not based on any love or sympathy for Pashinyan or other
Armenians. At the first opportunity, those forces will abandon the
Armenian nation halfway.
Believing in the sweetness of dollars and handing over the
governance of the country to foreign forces is both foolish and
cruel. Enough blood has been spilled in these lands, and for the
first time in 30 years, Azerbaijan and Armenia are so close to
peace. Destroying all this progress, worsening relations, and
throwing the South Caucasus into danger by letting in some foreign
forces that support terrorist organizations in many parts of the
world is unacceptable.
