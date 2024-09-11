Flexiv Unveils 'Moonlight' Adaptive Delta Robot Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Flexiv unveils 'Moonlight' adaptive delta robot

Flexiv , a provider of general-purpose robotic solutions, collaborated with O-DEAR , a Taiwanese automation supplier and integrator, during the recent Taipei International Robotics and Automation Show (TAiROS).

The event, held at the Taipei Nangang Hall, marked the debut of Flexiv's groundbreaking“Moonlight” three-axis parallel adaptive robot for the first time within Taiwan.

O-DEAR, working closely with Flexiv, showcased a range of innovative applications, including Flexiv's ball balancing demo, FPC connection application, and Flexiv's massage application that precisely replicates the techniques of a trained masseur.

These interactive demonstrations highlighted the force perception and precise control of the Rizon series of robots, while offering visitors a hands-on experience with Flexiv's cutting-edge adaptive robotic technology.

The main attraction at the booth, however, was the debut of the Moonlight parallel robot.

Designed as a cost-effective solution for tasks that require translational motion and force control, Moonlight is ideal for high-precision, force-sensitive tasks that do not require the seven degrees of freedom found in the Rizon series.

With three degrees of freedom, a 7 kg load capacity, a TCP line speed of 1.5 m/s, and an IP65 protection rating, Moonlight is engineered to“handle the most demanding production line operations with ease”, says FLexiv.

This capability was showcased through a live deburring demonstration on automotive components, enabling visitors to witness firsthand the future of automotive production.

TAiROS is one of Taiwan's largest B2B exhibitions, and attracted more than 800 manufacturers and 270,000 visitors.

For Flexiv and O-DEAR, participating in this event represented a strategic opportunity to deepen engagement with the Taiwanese market and establish stronger ties with local industry leaders.

George Ton, the VP of Business for O-DEAR, says:“Our participation in TAiROS is a pivotal moment for O-DEAR as we look to broaden both our reach and Flexiv's within Taiwan's dynamic market.

“The connections and collaborations forged here will be key in fueling innovation and growth for us, as well as for Taiwan's high-tech manufacturing sector.”