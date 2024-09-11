Amazon Makes Anybotics Part Of Its AWS Industrial Cloud Offering Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Amazon makes ANYbotics part of its AWS industrial cloud offering

ANYbotics has launched its AI-driven ANYmal robot as an AWS Partner Solution and part of the AWS IoT Solutions hub.

This cooperation opens up new possibilities for condition monitoring by leveraging ANYmal with the secure AWS cloud infrastructure. It enhances safety, productivity, and operational efficiency in industries such as metals, energy, chemicals, and oil and gas.

The launch took place at the AWS Symposium 2024 recently in Houston.

Industrial operations face unprecedented challenges, including labor shortages, safety risks, and operational inefficiencies. New forms of collaboration, focusing on integrated solutions, are needed to overcome these hurdles.

ANYbotics deploys intelligent, autonomous ANYmal robots for comprehensive inspections in hazardous environments and uses AI, cloud computing, and IIoT to improve safety and efficiency.

The highly secure and trusted AWS cloud infrastructure enables customers to confidently develop, build, migrate, and manage applications worldwide.

By combining their strengths, ANYbotics and AWS are addressing these challenges, providing advanced end-to-end solutions for autonomous robot inspection and accelerating industrial digitalization.

The cooperation between ANYbotics and AWS creates a powerful synergy. AWS provides the essential infrastructure for ANYbotics to manage its global robot fleet efficiently.

By integrating with AWS IoT Hub, ANYbotics enhances data management, enabling improved safety, regulatory compliance, and operational optimization. In return, ANYbotics strengthens AWS asset performance management and field safety capabilities.

Together, ANYbotics and AWS provide robust solutions that enable end users to securely operate and scale applications, and optimize operations.

This opens up new condition monitoring opportunities for industries such as metals, energy, chemicals, and oil and gas.

Current initiatives include releasing a solution guide on asset sensing and inspection for customers, featuring ANYmal, and supporting use cases.

ANYmal navigates complex environments, performs inspections with speed and precision, and enables real-time data collection and analysis.

By automating repetitive tasks, ANYmal frees up human workers to focus on higher-value activities, maximizing productivity and reducing costs.

ANYbotics will leverage AWS cloud computing and robotics expertise to enhance its remote and fleet operations inspection solutions. This cooperation enables faster scaling and deployment of robots worldwide.

Satschin Bansal, global VP strategic alliances and partnerships, ANYbotics, says:“We are very excited to utilize the AWS cloud infrastructure to enhance and scale our robotic inspection solutions.

“We will further develop our advanced predictive maintenance and worker safety tools by integrating ANYmal into digital operations projects and leveraging AWS expertise in cloud computing and robotics.

“This collaboration will enable us to improve our remote and fleet robot operations across multiple locations worldwide.”

ANYmal is now available on the AWS marketplace as well as through the IoT AWS Solutions Library.

In the coming months, AWS and ANYbotics will further their cooperation through ongoing working groups focused on developing new integrations and tools that enable customers to digitize their operations quickly and effectively.