Cisco Networking Academy Unveils New Unified Teaching And Learning Experience On Netacad

(MENAFN- 3BL) Cisco Networking Academy continues to innovate across our and curriculum to ensure learners and instructors have access to best-in-class IT education content and experiences. We are proud to share we have launched a new web experience to bring together the strengths of our offerings into a single platform. Our offerings on NetAcad and SkillsForAll are now integrated into a unified teaching and experience on the new NetAcad platform .

In July 2021, we introduced Skills for All as a self-paced option to expand our reach and engage new learners, with a rich blend of innovative interactive activities, gamified challenges, and hands-on learning. In keeping with our continued innovation and commitment to empower educators, we have also been building a next-generation teaching experience, including professional development resources, class management features, and personalized assessment tools.

The new NetAcad digital experience

Our launch brings these learning and teaching experiences together in a fresh modern digital experience designed to scale access to quality IT education – with a mobile-first design and flexibility for instructor-led, self-paced, and hybrid learning options just right for today's education environment.

Courses from both Skills for All and NetAcad have been integrated into the new web experience which now features more than 50 courses – including self-paced and instructor-led options (varies by course) in up to 18 languages. Courses cover key topics in technology, including cybersecurity, networking, AI & data science, programming, IT, digital literacy, and professional skills. At launch, the new web experience supports five platform languages: English, Arabic, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Driving innovation in technology education

At Cisco Networking Academy, we are driven by our mission to power an inclusive future for all. This means continuing to innovate and lead through big transitions so learners around the world are prepared to take on technology work today and tomorrow. We continue to develop in new areas like AI, game and project-based learning, career resources, comprehensive teaching features, and more. Because when learners gain the skills they need to earn well-paying jobs in in-demand fields, we can lift families, communities, and society. It's a win-win-win.

Check out the new NetAcad digital experience!

