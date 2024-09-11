Qatar, Yemen Sign Mou For Cooperation In Legal Fields

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Justice on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the judicial and fields with the Ministry of Justice in the Republic of Yemen.

The MoU was signed by of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi and Yemeni Minister of Education HE Dr. Tariq Salem Al Akbari on behalf of the Yemeni Minister of Justice.

The MoU aims to enhance and expand the aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries in judicial and legal affairs and training, exchange of expertise and information, and organizing scientific meetings and seminars related to judicial and legal affairs.

The MoU also enhances cooperation between the two countries' Ministries of Justice in exchanging various judicial and legal experiences and expertise, in the field of documentation, and exchanging expertise and best practices in legal professions and various judicial procedures and services.