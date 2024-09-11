PM Modi Attends Ganesh Puja At CJI Chandrachud’S Residence

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening attended Ganesh Puja celebrations at the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud in Delhi.

Clad in a mustard-coloured kurta, CJI Chandarchud welcomed the Prime Minister at his residence with folded hands after which both offered prayers, highlighting the shared cultural and spiritual traditions of the country's leadership.

CJI Chandarchud's wife also offered prayers along with the Prime Minister, marking the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Puja.

The 10-day Ganapati festival kicked off on September 7 amid enthusiasm and fervour across the country.

Incidentally, CJI Chandrachud hails from Maharashtra where Ganesh Puja is a major festival which is celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Born in Mumbai, Chandrachud spent much of his early life in Maharashtra, where he began his journey in the legal field.

Lakhs of residents from the Konkan region, popularly known as 'Chakarmani', are celebrating the Ganesh Puja while Mumbaikars have geared up to worship the God of Knowledge with the erection of big pandals depicting messages for development and peace.

The Maharashtra government has directed the divisional commissioners, district collectors and police authorities to keep a close vigil for incident-free celebrations across the state.

More than 15,000 police personnel have been deployed in Greater Mumbai while over 6,000 are posted in the adjoining Thane Commissionerate area.