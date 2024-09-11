Nehru & Rahul Gandhi’S Views Similar On Reservations: K’Taka BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 11 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Wednesday criticised Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his alleged anti-reservation remarks, saying that his views are similar to that of Late Prime Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Rahul Gandhi has a similar mindset like Nehru regarding the reservations. The is anti-Dalit. Congress leaders say one thing and do another. They have always been against reservations. They only give false assurances,” said Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

He added that the first Prime Minister, Late Jawahar Lal Nehru, had said that the reservations were not a proper measure and were a 'misfortune'.

“Nehru said that reservations will not uplift the country and he will not favour this. Nehru wrote in letters to the Chief Ministers of all states,” said Chalavadi Narayanswamy, adding, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also raised the issue about this letter in the Parliament.

“Rahul Gandhi and Congress need to be taught a proper lesson. Rahul Gandhi has made it a habit to defame India. Time and again, we have noticed him defaming India,” he said.

He alleged that the Dalit funds in Karnataka have been diverted elsewhere.“The looting of Dalit funds is a big issue today among the people. People should understand Congress' anti-Dalit and anti-reservation mindset,” he said.

He alleged that after becoming LoP, Rahul Gandhi has sidelined everyone in the opposition but he is“not worthy” of this position.

“As the Leader of the Opposition, you should have pointed out the mistakes within the country. Is it right to insult India abroad? Does he even know why reservations came into existence? Does he know what poverty is,” he said.

“You all are basking in wealth. If you are thinking of abolishing reservations without caring for the poor or wishing for their welfare, then your Congress party will be wiped out from this country," he added.