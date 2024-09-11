Amid 'Goonda Raj' Screams By SS-UBT, Shiv Sena Worker Nabbed For Clobbering Man (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Raigad (Maharashtra), Sep 11 (IANS) The Shiv Sena (UBT) attacked ruling ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Wednesday after a man was seen clobbering another man sitting in a car in the middle of a road in Neral town.

The SS (UBT) posted an undated of the incident that took place recently with the header 'Goonda-raj in Maharashtra', slamming Chief Eknath Shinde.

In the video, an unidentified person is seen repeatedly dealing blows with a rod on another unknown person sitting in his white car, while a woman is heard shouting for help.

The SS (UBT) alleged that the assailant was a person named Shiva, a bodyguard of Shiv Sena MLA from Karjat-Khalapur, Mahendra Thorve.

However, Thorve claimed in a statement on Wednesday that the purported 'Shiva' was not his bodyguard and he had no links with him, though both the men were his party workers, and the victim is also related to the MLA.

He also slammed the Shiv Sena (UBT) for 'hatching a deliberate conspiracy' to spread fake information to malign his image, saying the incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Neral police station in Raigad.

After a furore, the Raigad Police on Wednesday registered a case and arrested the accused, who has been identified as Shivaji Govind Sonawale (35) from Pimproli village.

A police officer said the incident occurred on Saturday following a dispute over a minor issue, adding that further probe is underway.

Posting the video on its official party handle, Shiv Sena SS (UBT) said that law and order in the state has deteriorated and the government is blind to the plight of the people.

“The man's wife and children were crying for help, but nobody dared to go and assist them... The law is in tatters here, and people are suffering. This is not just the situation in Karjat, but hooliganism has increased across the state! Waiting for law and order! Because, the leader of gangsters is illegally occupying the post of CM,” it said.

In recent weeks, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi allies SS (UBT), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) have regularly targeted the government on rising crimes and atrocities against women, especially after the alleged rape of two kindergarten girls in Badlapur in mid-August.