Furthermore, technological advancements are encouraging businesses to adopt AI-based solutions to enable better decision-making. For instance, in March 2023, Sabre GLBL Inc. (U.S.), a leading software and technology provider, successfully implemented its Revenue Optimizer and Dynamic Availability solutions for Virgin Australia Airlines Pty Ltd (Australia). Thus, the rising adoption of AI technologies and the widespread deployment of AI across businesses are driving market growth in the region.

In 2024, China is expected to account for the largest share of the AI in supply chain market in Asia-Pacific. China's large market share is mainly attributed to the growing use of cloud services, the increasing government focus on technology development, and rising labor costs in the country.

China has established a robust policy framework for AI development. Private investments in AI are steadily increasing, positioning China as the second-largest investor globally, following the U.S. For instance, in June 2023, the Municipal Government of China unveiled a comprehensive three-year action plan (2023–2025) aimed at fostering the development of the country's manufacturing industry . The plan identifies semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as preferred industries for growth. Thus, supportive government initiatives aimed at promoting technology development and adoption are anticipated to drive the growth of the AI in supply chain market in China.

The U.S. Continues to Dominate the AI in Supply Chain Market in North America

In 2024, the U.S. is expected to account for the dominant share of the AI in supply chain market in North America. Increasing initiatives to attract investments in technology and strengthen the country's supply chain, market players' increasing focus on the development of supply chain solutions, and the proliferation of small businesses across the U.S. contribute to the country's large market share.

Companies in the U.S. are investing in digital transformation, focusing specifically on supply chains, retail execution, and environmental sustainability. For instance, in February 2023, Procter & Gamble (U.S.) announced plans to launch a supply chain services platform for retail partners to enable the company to serve consumers better while streamlining its end-to-end supply chain and creating a sustainable and expanding competitive advantage. Moreover, key players in the country are focused on advancing their supply chain solutions, which is expected to further drive the growth of this market.

AI in Supply Chain Market: Competition Analysis

This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios, geographic presence, and key growth strategies adopted over the past 3–4 years. Major companies in the AI in supply chain market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by leading companies in the AI in supply chain market include product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. The key players operating in the AI in supply chain market include

IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), C3, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung SDS CO., Ltd. (South Korea), Coupa Software Inc. (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), FedEx Corporation (U.S.), and Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany).

AI in Supply Chain Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players



In May 2024, SAP SE (Germany) collaborated with IBM Corporation (U.S.) to develop new generative AI capabilities and industry-specific cloud solutions that can help clients unlock business value.

In January 2024, IBM Corporation (U.S.) collaborated with SAP SE (Germany) to develop solutions and help clients in the consumer packaged goods and retail industries enhance their supply chains, finance operations, sales, and services using generative AI.

In November 2023, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.) launched four new capabilities for its AWS Supply Chain-combining Amazon's supply chain experience with the resilience, security, and business continuity of an AWS-managed service to help customers optimize their supply chains.

In June 2023, IBM Corporation (U.S.) extended its partnership with Adobe Inc. (U.S.) to help brands successfully accelerate their content supply chains through the implementation of next-generation AI, including Adobe Sensei GenAI services and Adobe Firefly (currently in beta).

In May 2023, SAP SE (Germany) collaborated with Accenture

plc (Ireland), a company specializing in information technology services and consulting, to offer customers increased transparency and visibility across assets and inventory, as well as faster value realization with the SAP Business Network.

In March 2023, Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) launched Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, an AI copilot for ERP and CRM applications. Copilot can unlock ERP's potential by combining data and AI to reduce the time spent on unfulfilling tasks and accelerate the speed of execution and business outcomes.

In December 2022,

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.) launched AI Enterprise 3.0, a GPU-powered software suite that enables businesses to drive growth and security while cutting costs to accelerate enterprise data science initiatives, streamline AI model deployment, and rapidly draw insights from data analytics.

In November 2022, Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) launched the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform to help organizations maximize their existing supply chain investments with an open approach. The platform brings the best of Microsoft AI collaboration, low-code, security, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications to a composable platform.

In November 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.) launched AWS Supply Chain, a new app that helps businesses increase supply chain visibility and make faster, more informed decisions that help mitigate risks, lower costs, and improve customer experiences. In October 2022, Google LLC (U.S.) extended its partnership with Accenture plc (Ireland) to help retailers quickly adopt integrated solutions that apply the best of Google Cloud technology

and deliver the benefits of AI and ML with tools and capabilities. Retailers can run demand forecasting, improve inventory planning, and develop strategies for supply chain segmentation.

Scope of the Report:

AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment-by Offering



Hardware



Processors



Networking

Storage

Software

Services



Deployment & Integration Services



Support & Maintenance Services



Consulting Services Connectivity Services

AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment-by Technology



Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Context-aware Computing Robotic Process Automation

AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment-by Deployment Mode



Cloud-based Deployments On-premise Deployments

AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment-by Application



Demand Forecasting



Supply Chain Planning

Warehouse Management

Fleet Management

Inventory Management

Real-time Supply Chain Visibility Other Applications

AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment-by End-use Industry



Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Retail

Building & Construction

Medical Devices & Consumables

Aerospace & Defense Other End-use Industries

AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment- by Geography



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

-