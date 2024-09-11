(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia-Pacific's large share is attributed to the proliferation of advanced supply chain solutions, the rising deployment of AI tools across the region, and efforts by major market players to implement AI technology across various sectors. Developing APAC countries, including Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam, are formulating comprehensive national policies to promote the adoption and regulate the deployment of AI. government strategies in countries such as Japan and Singapore are focused on fostering AI ecosystems and managing projects effectively.
Furthermore, technological advancements are encouraging businesses to adopt AI-based solutions to enable better decision-making. For instance, in March 2023, Sabre GLBL Inc. (U.S.), a leading software and technology provider, successfully implemented its Revenue Optimizer and Dynamic Availability solutions for Virgin Australia Airlines Pty Ltd (Australia). Thus, the rising adoption of AI technologies and the widespread deployment of AI across businesses are driving market growth in the region.
Browse In-Depth Report Now -
In 2024, China is expected to account for the largest share of the AI in supply chain market in Asia-Pacific. China's large market share is mainly attributed to the growing use of cloud services, the increasing government focus on technology development, and rising labor costs in the country.
China has established a robust policy framework for AI development. Private investments in AI are steadily increasing, positioning China as the second-largest investor globally, following the U.S. For instance, in June 2023, the Municipal Government of China unveiled a comprehensive three-year action plan (2023–2025) aimed at fostering the development of the country's manufacturing industry . The plan identifies semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as preferred industries for growth. Thus, supportive government initiatives aimed at promoting technology development and adoption are anticipated to drive the growth of the AI in supply chain market in China.
The U.S. Continues to Dominate the AI in Supply Chain Market in North America
In 2024, the U.S. is expected to account for the dominant share of the AI in supply chain market in North America. Increasing initiatives to attract investments in technology and strengthen the country's supply chain, market players' increasing focus on the development of supply chain solutions, and the proliferation of small businesses across the U.S. contribute to the country's large market share.
Companies in the U.S. are investing in digital transformation, focusing specifically on supply chains, retail execution, and environmental sustainability. For instance, in February 2023, Procter & Gamble (U.S.) announced plans to launch a supply chain services platform for retail partners to enable the company to serve consumers better while streamlining its end-to-end supply chain and creating a sustainable and expanding competitive advantage. Moreover, key players in the country are focused on advancing their supply chain solutions, which is expected to further drive the growth of this market.
AI in Supply Chain Market: Competition Analysis
This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios, geographic presence, and key growth strategies adopted over the past 3–4 years. Major companies in the AI in supply chain market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by leading companies in the AI in supply chain market include product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. The key players operating in the AI in supply chain market include
IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), C3, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung SDS CO., Ltd. (South Korea), Coupa Software Inc. (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), FedEx Corporation (U.S.), and Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany).
Have specific research needs? Request a customized research report: -
AI in Supply Chain Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players
In May 2024, SAP SE (Germany) collaborated with IBM Corporation (U.S.) to develop new generative AI capabilities and industry-specific cloud solutions that can help clients unlock business value.
In January 2024, IBM Corporation (U.S.) collaborated with SAP SE (Germany) to develop solutions and help clients in the consumer packaged goods and retail industries enhance their supply chains, finance operations, sales, and services using generative AI.
In November 2023, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.) launched four new capabilities for its AWS Supply Chain-combining Amazon's supply chain experience with the resilience, security, and business continuity of an AWS-managed service to help customers optimize their supply chains.
In June 2023, IBM Corporation (U.S.) extended its partnership with Adobe Inc. (U.S.) to help brands successfully accelerate their content supply chains through the implementation of next-generation AI, including Adobe Sensei GenAI services and Adobe Firefly (currently in beta).
In May 2023, SAP SE (Germany) collaborated with Accenture
plc (Ireland), a company specializing in information technology services and consulting, to offer customers increased transparency and visibility across assets and inventory, as well as faster value realization with the SAP Business Network.
In March 2023, Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) launched Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, an AI copilot for ERP and CRM applications. Copilot can unlock ERP's potential by combining data and AI to reduce the time spent on unfulfilling tasks and accelerate the speed of execution and business outcomes.
In December 2022,
NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.) launched AI Enterprise 3.0, a GPU-powered software suite that enables businesses to drive growth and security while cutting costs to accelerate enterprise data science initiatives, streamline AI model deployment, and rapidly draw insights from data analytics.
In November 2022, Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) launched the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform to help organizations maximize their existing supply chain investments with an open approach. The platform brings the best of Microsoft AI collaboration, low-code, security, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications to a composable platform.
In November 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.) launched AWS Supply Chain, a new app that helps businesses increase supply chain visibility and make faster, more informed decisions that help mitigate risks, lower costs, and improve customer experiences.
In October 2022, Google LLC (U.S.) extended its partnership with Accenture plc (Ireland) to help retailers quickly adopt integrated solutions that apply the best of Google Cloud technology
and deliver the benefits of AI and ML with tools and capabilities. Retailers can run demand forecasting, improve inventory planning, and develop strategies for supply chain segmentation.
IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More):-
Scope of the Report:
AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment-by Offering
Hardware
Processors
Networking
Storage
Software
Services
Deployment & Integration Services
Support & Maintenance Services
Consulting Services
Connectivity Services
AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment-by Technology
Machine Learning
Computer Vision
Natural Language Processing
Context-aware Computing
Robotic Process Automation
AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment-by Deployment Mode
Cloud-based Deployments
On-premise Deployments
AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment-by Application
Demand Forecasting
Supply Chain Planning
Warehouse Management
Fleet Management
Inventory Management
Real-time Supply Chain Visibility
Other Applications
AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment-by End-use Industry
Manufacturing
Food & Beverage
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Automotive
Retail
Building & Construction
Medical Devices & Consumables
Aerospace & Defense
Other End-use Industries
AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment- by Geography
North America
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Sweden
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
More Artificial Intelligence (AI) Related Market Research Reports
-
AI Chipsets Market
Is Projected To Reach $260.2Bn By 2031, Growing 27.2% CAGR.
–
Cold Chain Equipment Market Is Projected To Reach $410 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 11.8% During
Forecast Period 2024–2030 -
Discover
Dynamic Growth Path Of
Enterprise AI Market , Is Set To Reach $171.2 Billion By A 2031, Driven By
Strong 32.9% CAGR From 2024. –
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Manufacturing Market
Projected To Hit $84.5 Billion By 2031, Growing At A 32.6% CAGR From 2024 To 2031 -
Conversational AI Market
Trends, Forecast & Analysis To 2031 -
AI In Supply Chain Market Is Expected To Reach $58.55 Billion By 2031, At A CAGR Of 40.4% From 2024 To 2031 -
AI In E-Commerce Market To Hit $11.1Bn By 2031 With A 17.8% CAGR. -
AI Training Dataset Market Is Slated To Register A CAGR Of 24.7% During
Forecast Period 2022–2029 To Reach $9.35 Billion. –
Wearable AI Devices Market Size, Share & Key Industry Trends -
Europe Digital Transformation Market To Be Worth $832.84 Billion By 2030, Growing At A 18.5% CAGR From 2024 To 2030. -
Artificial Intelligence In Food & Beverage Market , Projected To Hit $42.6 Billion By 2031, Growing At A 32.6% CAGR From 2024–2031. Discover Key Insights & Trends. -
Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market Is Projected To Reach $8.95 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 27.2% By 2030 -
Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market To Reach $112.2Bn By 2031, Growing At 27.9% CAGR. -
Explore
$57.8Bn Artificial Intelligence In Retail Market By 2030 With 41% CAGR. -
Global Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market Is Slated To Register A CAGR Of 42.8% During Forecast Period 2022–2029 To Reach $6.22 Billion By 2029. -
AI In Medical Diagnostics Market Is Expected To Reach $9.38 Billion By 2029, At A CAGR Of 36.2% From 2022 To 2029. -
Explore Booming Artificial Intelligence In Security Market , Projected To Grow At CAGR Of 22.9% From 2019 To 2027, Surpassing $50 Billion In Revenue By 2027. -
Europe Smart Cities Market Is Projected To Reach $489.3 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 15.5% During
Forecast Period Of 2024 To 2030 -
Middle East & Africa Smart Cities Market Is Projected To Reach $40.38 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 25% During
Forecast Period. -
Asia-Pacific Smart Cities Market Is Projected To Reach $1,635.3 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 38% During
Forecast Period 2024-2030.
-
China Vna And Pacs Market By Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis -
Healthcare AI Market To Reach $176.4 Billion By 2031, With A 31.3% CAGR. Key Trends Include Ai Software, Machine Learning, Nlp, And Hospital Applications. -
AI in Supply Chain Market Research Summary
-
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Number of Pages
|
282
|
Format
|
PDF
|
Forecast Period
|
2024–2031
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
CAGR (Value)
|
40.4
%
|
Market Size (Value)
|
USD 58.55 Billion by 2031
|
Segments Covered
|
By
Offering
Hardware
Processors
Networking
Storage
Software
Services
Deployment & Integration Services
Support & Maintenance Services
Consulting Services
Connectivity Services
By Technology
Machine Learning
Computer Vision
Natural Language Processing
Context-aware Computing
Robotic Process Automation
By Deployment Mode
Cloud-based Deployments
On-premise Deployments
By Application
Demand Forecasting
Supply Chain Planning
Warehouse Management
Fleet Management
Inventory Management
Real-time Supply Chain Visibility
Other Applications
By End-use Industry
Manufacturing
Food and Beverage
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Automotive
Retail
Building & Construction
Medical Devices & Consumables
Aerospace & Defense
Other End-use Industries
|
Countries Covered
|
North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Sweden,
Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Rest of
Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Middle East &
Africa (UAE, Israel, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
|
Key Companies
|
IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google LLC
(U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), NVIDIA
Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), C3, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung SDS CO.,
Ltd. (South Korea), Coupa Software Inc. (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.),
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), FedEx Corporation (U.S.), and Deutsche Post
DHL Group (Germany).
Click here to: Get Free Sample Pages of this Report
Hot Industry Reports: Emerging Trends and Market Forecasts
Asia-Pacific Hospital Beds Market by Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis
2024-2031
Pet Oral Care Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031
Microfluidic Immunoassay Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031
Pulse Lavage Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031
Food Enzymes Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031
Robots-as-a-Service Market by Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031
E-Commerce Market Size, Share & Growth Insights 2030 2024-2031
Taste Modulators Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031
Orthodontics Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031
Microbial Control Chemical Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031
Airport Logistics Systems Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Analysis 2024-2031
Label-Free Detection Market: Size, Share & Forecast 2024-2031
Europe Artificial Casings Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031
X-Ray Detectors Market Insights & Trends Analysis 2024-2031
Flexible Packaging Market Materials & Industry Forecast 2024-2031
Slide Stainers Market Size, Share, & Industry Analysis 2024- 2030 2024 - 2031
Antifreeze Protein Market Size, Share, Trends 2024 - 2031
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024 - 2031 -
Recreational Boats Market Size, Share, Trend, Report 2024 - 2031
Soil Conditioners Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024 - 2031
Nematicides Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024 - 2031
Food Premix Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024 - 2031
Defibrillator Market: Share, Forecasts & Trends Analysis 2024 - 2031
Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024 - 2031 -
Europe Hospital Beds Market by Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis 2024 - 2031
Contact:
Mr.
Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA : +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC : +91 744-7780008
Email-
[email protected]
Visit Our Website:
Connect with us on LinkedIn-
Meticulousblog | Top Market Research Reports Blog -
Content Source: pressrelease/272/ai-in-supply-chain-market
Photo -
Logo -
SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11092024003732001241ID1108662872