New Sci-Fi Novel Puts Comedic Spin On James Bond-Style Spy Thrillers

JAMES BONG: AGENT OF ANARCHY by Todd Borho

- Literary TitanCA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Not to be shaken or stirred - and not to be confused with the popular James series - Todd Borho 's JAMES BONG : AGENT OF ANARCHY is a humorous lighthearted adventure that will captivate readers. The first in a new five-part sci-fi series, this gripping tale combines the best elements of espionage, humor and heart-pounding action for an unforgettable reading experience.The novel follows the daring exploits of James Bong, a former MI6 spy turned renegade, as he defies authority and takes on daring missions alongside his trusty team. With the brilliant hacker K, the fiery blogger Miss Moneybit, and the mysterious AI Symphy at his side, Bong navigates a world of danger and intrigue, leaving a trail of laughter in his wake.But as Bong and his team push the limits of what's possible, they soon find themselves pursued by their former employers, who are determined to put an end to their rebellious antics. Will Bong outsmart his adversaries and emerge victorious, or will he be caught in a web of deceit and betrayal?Packed with cutting-edge technology, pulse-pounding suspense, and laugh-out-loud humor, JAMES BONG is a must-read for fans of sci-fi adventure and spy thrillers alike.Written in a TV script format, JAMES BONG is a fast-paced, easy read that's perfect for people on the go and looking for a unique experience. With his“delightfully subversive hero” (Literary Titan), author Todd Borho challenges the traditional hero and villain aspects of fictional stories, and offers a bold critique of social norms in a fun and sarcastic manner.Praise for JAMES BONG is already pouring in.“Borho's writing is sharp, witty, and filled with clever references to the Bond franchise and contemporary issues ... a must-read for fans of satire, action-comedy, and anyone who enjoys a good parody.” - Literary Titan“[A] fresh and witty take on the spy thriller genre.” - S.J. Main, Amazon reviewer“A fast-paced page-turner with a mix of sci-fi, adventure, and comedy, plus a colorful cast of characters.” - Suzie B., Amazon reviewerCheck out the book trailer at .JAMES BONG is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORTodd Borho is the author of The Evolution Saga, a five-part sci-fi series. Todd has also written nearly a dozen other titles. He has been a teacher in exotic countries all over the world. He is a coffee fanatic, science fiction addict, and hot sauce aficionado. Learn more at .

