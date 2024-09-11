Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of Minnesota And Herself Health Enhance Network Contract In Support Of Stronger Health For Senior Women

EAGAN, Minn. and MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) the largest nonprofit health insurer in the state, and Herself Health , the leading healthcare company providing comprehensive primary care to women 65+, today announced a new structure to their contract that aims to improve healthcare outcomes for senior women in the Twin Cities. Terms of the new agreement, which apply retroactively back to January 1, 2024, shift payment incentives from a traditional fee-for-service model to a value-based approach that prioritizes and rewards patient outcomes over volume of services rendered.



This collaboration emphasizes results-driven health solutions and is uniquely structured to address the specific needs of Herself Health's growing patient base and the diverse membership of Blue Cross, focusing on Medicare Advantage members. By concentrating on preventive care and effective management of conditions, value-based care agreements not only lead to healthier outcomes but also form a foundation for reducing unnecessary medical expenses, making healthcare more affordable for patients. The extension of this agreement reinforces the companies' mutual commitment to healthcare innovation and setting new industry benchmarks for integrating advanced healthcare models.

“With Blue Cross' significant presence and member loyalty in the Minnesota Medicare Advantage market and its focus on increasing value-based care offerings, this collaboration will enhance access to comprehensive care for women 65+,” said Kristen Helton , CEO of Herself Health.“Our service reflects a deep understanding of the specific healthcare challenges faced by senior women and represents a meaningful departure from the one-size-fits-all healthcare model. Together with Blue Cross, we will continue our mission to offer senior women best in class healthcare lovingly designed just for them.”

The new agreement comes at a crucial time to address the need for specialized healthcare for women 65+ who have been historically underserved. Herself Health is committed to improving the lives of senior women by integrating physical and behavioral health into care programs, and thoroughly assessing each patient's health and wellness profile. This approach addresses critical areas like mental health, dementia, heart disease, arthritis, and osteoporosis, which disproportionately affect women. Herself Health is praised by patients for its high-quality providers, personalized care plans and welcoming atmosphere, making it a top choice for women 65+ seeking comprehensive and empathetic healthcare.

"Blue Cross is working with providers across our network on ways that we can advance our common goal of creating a more effective and efficient healthcare system,” said Monica Engel, senior vice president of Government Markets at Blue Cross.“Our collaboration with Herself Health really speaks to a new kind of thinking. We are jointly accelerating the pace of change needed to forge a more inclusive healthcare future for all communities, especially those traditionally overlooked. This contract enhancement underscores our shared pledge to empower and improve health outcomes for women ages 65 and older.”

The new terms of the contract will continue to ensure both organizations stay aligned with the evolving healthcare landscape and maintain the highest standards of care delivery. The value-based approach will also include specific, measurable quality measures aimed at boosting the overall health outcomes for women, supported by enhanced care coordination services that exceed traditional primary care offerings.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For more than 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com ) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® of Minnesota and Blue Plus® are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Other providers in addition to Herself Health are available in Blue Cross' Medicare Advantage network.

About Herself Health

Herself Health is a value-based healthcare company redefining primary care for women aged 65+ with a holistic approach that deeply understands and caters to the unique needs of older women. The company goes beyond traditional primary care and assesses the entire health and wellness profile of its patients, including mental, sexual and spiritual health, social wellness, quality of life, and understanding what's important to her. Herself Health ensures impactful, focused care that enhances health outcomes and manages the overall cost of care. With clinics strategically positioned in the Twin Cities and plans for expansion, Herself Health is committed to providing the specialized care that women aged 65+ truly deserve. Learn more at .