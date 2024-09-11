Prometheus Medical Wins New Training Contract, Reinforces its Pre-hospital Trauma Life Support Portfolio

(MENAFN- atccoms) Abu Dhabi, 10 September 2024: Prometheus Medical International (PMI), experts in emergency medical training and medical risk consultancy, and a subsidiary of Response Plus Medical (RPM) – a leading provider of pre-hospital emergency medical services in the Middle East – has won a contract to deliver its Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS) training to the clinical team mentors at the West Midlands Ambulance Service Trust (WMAS) – one of the leading emergency ambulance services based in the United Kingdom.



The new win further reinforces the company’s training portfolio, confirming once again PMI’s expertise in the field of Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support.



Certified by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT), the PHTLS training course will be delivered to 98 paramedic team mentors from WMAS at PMI’s training centre in Herefordshire, UK during the year. The course is recognized around the world as the leading continuing education program for pre-hospital emergency trauma care.



It is noteworthy that PMI works extensively in the UAE and the Middle East across different sectors, in addition to their operations in other global geographies, including UK, USA, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.



The company provides elite casualty care medical training and MER consultancy to organisations across the world. They also specialize in combat medical and emergency response, thus catering to a wide range of clients from military institutions to emergency responders, the energy sector, governments, private businesses and beyond.







