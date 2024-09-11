US shares show mixed results on Tuesday’s session open

(MENAFN) On Tuesday morning, major US stock exchanges opened with mixed results. The Industrial Average experienced a slight decline, dropping by six points, or 0.02 percent, to 40,823 as of 9:45 AM EDT (1345 GMT). This modest dip reflects a relatively flat start for the index, which has been characterized by minor fluctuations in recent sessions.



In contrast, the saw a positive movement, increasing by 19 points, or 0.35 percent, to reach 5,490. This gain indicates a favorable sentiment towards the broader market, with the showing resilience amidst varying economic conditions. The Composite also performed well, adding 50 points, or 0.3 percent, to stand at 16,936. The gains in both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite suggest a strong performance in technology and growth-oriented sectors.



Meanwhile, the VIX volatility index, commonly known as the "fear index," saw a decrease of 1.4 percent, settling at 19.17. This drop suggests a reduction in market anxiety. Additionally, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose by 0.1 percent to 3.701 percent, reflecting a slight increase in long-term interest rates. The US dollar index also saw a small uptick of 0.1 percent, reaching 101.63, while the euro experienced a slight decline of 0.07 percent against the dollar, trading at USD1.1027.



In the commodities markets, precious metals showed mixed results. Gold prices edged up by 0.1 percent, reaching USD2,508 per ounce, while silver prices fell by 0.15 percent, trading at USD28.31 per ounce. Oil prices also saw a decline of approximately 1 percent, with Brent crude, the global benchmark, priced at USD71.14 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US benchmark, at USD68.03 per barrel.

