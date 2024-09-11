Arab League Urges South America, Caribbean To Support Palestine UN Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- League of Arab States urged Wednesday countries of South America and the Caribbean to continue their support to Arab efforts aiming for Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.

This was at the permanent envoy's meeting at the League and Ambassadors of aforementioned countries, with Kuwaiti Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi attending.

Chair of the 162nd Arab League session, and Yemeni envoy Riyadh Al-Kaabri called this congregation an embodiment of the communal cooperation and solidarity.

He mentioned that this meeting is held at a critical time prior to the UN General Assembly.

Ambassador Al-Kaabri urged South America and Caribbean to continue their pursuit for Palestinian people legitimate right to an independent state with Jerusalem as capital.

He also lauded the South American stance in international events supportive of Palestinian right, and called on the international community to pressurize occupation into adhering to international resolutions and court rulings.

The Yemeni diplomat urged states that have not recognized Palestine to do so and support Palestinian claim to full membership.

As for League Undersecretary for international political affairs Ambassador Khaled Minzlawi, he called the Palestinian issue a humanitarian one, describing it as the struggle of people towards justice, freedom and independence.

At the time 79th UNGA held, Palestine still under heavy strikes that have killed tens of thousands, injured and displaced of hundreds of thousands more, putting them through unimaginable circumstances, he stated.

Minzlawi said he is confident in South American and Caribbean efforts on diplomatic and political levels in supporting the Palestinian claim.

The Arab League is working with the Arab bloc in New York and other partners all over the world to achieve this momentous goal, he mentioned. (end)

