Tehran holds 34th Islamic Banking Conference on Tuesday

(MENAFN) The 34th Islamic Conference commenced on Tuesday at the Central of Iran (CBI) headquarters in Tehran, according to an Iranian news agency. This two-day annual event brings together a wide range of participants, including the managing directors of various banks across the country, university professors, monetary analysts, and high-ranking government officials. Among those present are CBI Governor Mohammadreza Farzin and the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Abdolnaser Hemmati.



The conference provides a platform for discussing critical topics related to the Islamic banking sector. Specialized roundtables are set up to address key issues such as the governance of banking institutions, the reform of existing banking laws, and the evolution of banking business models. The discussions also focus on the role of banks in supporting and promoting domestic production, highlighting the sector's contribution to the broader economic goals of the country.



The annual event serves as a crucial forum for exchanging ideas and formulating strategies to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Iran's banking system. It provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue about improving banking practices and addressing challenges within the industry.



Through these discussions, the conference aims to foster advancements in banking governance and policy, contributing to the ongoing development of Iran's financial sector. The involvement of top banking executives, academics, and government officials underscores the importance of this event in shaping the future of Islamic banking in the country.

