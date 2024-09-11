Iran inks MOU with China to foster collaboration in multiple areas

(MENAFN) The geological survey organizations of Iran and China have recently formalized a partnership through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at fostering collaboration in multiple areas. The agreement was signed by the Geological Survey and Mineral Explorations Organization (GSI) of Iran and the China Geological Survey (CGS) during the 37th International Geological Congress 2024, which took place in Busan, South Korea. This MOU represents a significant step in enhancing geological and mineral exploration cooperation between the two countries.



The MOU was officially signed by Alireza Shahidi, the Head of the GSI, and Li Jinfa, the President of the CGS. The agreement outlines several key areas of cooperation, including the execution of joint geological and exploration surveys. It also emphasizes the importance of advancing green development practices in mineral resource management, reflecting a shared commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.



Additionally, the MOU details provisions for the training and exchange of scientific and technical information between the two geological bodies. This includes the construction and mutual sharing of comprehensive geoscience databases, which are critical for supporting research and development in the field. The agreement also outlines plans for the joint organization of meetings, workshops, and seminars, aimed at fostering deeper collaboration and knowledge sharing between Iranian and Chinese geologists and experts.



Overall, this MOU highlights the growing cooperation between Iran and China in the realm of geological sciences and mineral exploration. By leveraging each other's expertise and resources, the two countries aim to enhance their capabilities in these fields, while also promoting sustainable practices and facilitating the exchange of valuable scientific knowledge and technical skills.

MENAFN11092024000045015839ID1108662026