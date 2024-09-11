Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 22 Hrs And A Rejection Later, Protesting Medics Mail Mamata For Meeting 'Anytime, Anywhere'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata doctor rape case: Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal on Wednesday sent an email to Chief and TMC supremo Mamata Banerje e, seeking an appointment to discuss the ongoing impasse arising out of the alleged rape and murder of an on-duty medic at a state-run hospital here last month.

In their mail, the medics mentioned that they were open for a meeting "anytime and anywhere", provided that the entire discussion must be streamed live, a doctor said.

| Kolkata doctor rape case: Junior doctors reject Mamata Banerjee's talks offer

"We have written to the CM madam for a meeting, which could be arranged anytime today or tomorrow and anywhere of her choice. But the meeting should be streamed live," one of the junior doctors told PTI.

He also claimed that the e-mail was sent around 3.50 am.



Following a mail sent by the medics, the Bengal government asked them to join a meeting at the state secretariat at 6 pm on Wednesday.

"We invite your delegation preferably consisting of 12-15 colleagues to join us for a discussion at 6 PM today, i.e. 11.09.2024, in Nabanna. A list of the members of your delegation may please be intimated by email. We look forward to your positive response and hope for a fruitful dialogue," State Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said in the letter.

Notably, on Tuesday, the agitating doctors had declined the West Bengal government's offer for negotiations, vowing to persist in their protests against the recent brutal rape and murder of a colleague.

| Kolkata doctor rape case: 'We demand...' WB doctors defy SC order, continue stir

The agitating doctors, who have been demonstrating outside Swathya Bhavan, the state health department headquarters, for more than 22 hours, demanding that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the state health secretary, director of health education (DHE), and the director of health services (DHS) be removed from their posts.