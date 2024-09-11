Pagefield Makes Senior Hires After US Acquisition

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Strategic communications consultancy Pagefield Communications has made a number of senior hires, following its in June by US relations and public affairs holding company PPHC.



Christopher Clark joins the agency's leadership team as a partner to lead the growth of the consultancy's corporate reputation offer domestically and internationally. Clark was at FTI Consulting for 23 years until last year, latterly as a senior MD and partner, leading global corporate briefs from London and New York.



Clark, who has a specialism in foreign direct (FDI) and the industrial, aviation and automotive sectors, will report to Pagefield CEO Oliver Foster, who said:“The dust has barely settled on the news of our transformative acquisition in June, and already we are making great strides into offering our clients a broader and more international reach.



“Christopher's wide-ranging experience – both domestically and internationally advising at the highest levels of major companies – will deepen our existing offer as our clients' trusted and 'critical friend'. We're delighted to welcome someone of Christopher's calibre to our already brilliant leadership team at such an exciting time for us.”



Clark added:“Pagefield has always punched above its weight as a trusted adviser and I'm genuinely thrilled to join Oli and the team. Following the acquisition by PPHC, and now with a new UK government, we're already seeing keen interest from new areas in what we have to offer.”



Pagefield has also appointed Ollie Wilson, who joins as a senior consultant from global strategy consultancy Stonehaven and will focus on expanding the consultancy's marketing communications and digital offer, including creativity, design, audience insights and online campaigns.



In addition, Natasha Page joins from Red Lorry Yellow Lorry as Pagefield's new HR manager, working with CEO Oliver Foster on Pagefield's integration within the PPHC group.



Pagefield's clients include Hitachi Rail, Klarna, London City Airport, Pennon Group, Pernod Ricard, and Warner Bros Discovery.

