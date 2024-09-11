Apple reveals fresh iPhone 16 series with new appearance, features

(MENAFN) On Monday, Apple, the US-based global firm, introduced its latest series, the 16. The new lineup features two models: the standard iPhone 16 with a 6.1-inch screen and the larger iPhone 16 Plus with a 6.7-inch display. Both models are crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum, ensuring durability and a premium feel. Notable additions include customizable action buttons that can be programmed for various functions such as operating a flashlight or managing a calendar. One action button is specifically dedicated to camera control, allowing users instant access to the camera and the ability to adjust different features with ease.



The iPhone 16 series is designed to leverage Apple's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, known as Apple Intelligence. Both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are powered by the new A18 chip, which boasts up to 60 percent faster CPU performance compared to the iPhone 12 and up to 40 percent faster GPU performance compared to the iPhone 15. Additionally, the new smartphones are equipped with a 48-megapixel fusion camera, offering four times the resolution of the iPhone 14, enhancing photography and video capabilities.



The new iPhones are available in a variety of colors, including black, white, pink, green, and blue. Pricing for the iPhone 16 starts at USD799, while the iPhone 16 Plus is priced from USD899 in the US. Alongside the hardware updates, Apple also unveiled its highly anticipated AI features under the umbrella of Apple Intelligence. This suite of AI capabilities is designed to operate across various contexts, including language, images, and personal information.



Apple Intelligence introduces several new functionalities, such as the ability to interact with Siri via text as well as voice. Users can now type queries to Siri, expanding the ways in which the digital assistant can assist them. Siri will also provide personalized responses by tapping into users' personal contexts. Furthermore, Apple Intelligence includes an AI image generation app that allows users to search for photos or videos using natural language. It also offers concise summaries of emails and notifications, enhancing the user experience with streamlined information management.

