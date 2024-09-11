Teachers Receive Classroom Kits To Start The School Year Strong, Thanks To Aramco Americas And Houston Health Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- National Center for Education Statistics HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Teachers from Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District (CFISD) and Spring Branch Independent School District (SBISD) were presented with "Teacher Classroom Kits" last week, a donation from Americas in collaboration with the Houston Foundation (HHF). The kits aim to alleviate teachers' personal financial burdens by reducing out-of-pocket expenses for classroom supplies while also ensuring that students in need are fully supported.The presentations took place at two elementary schools: Ridgecrest Elementary School (SBISD) and Black Elementary School (CFISD). In total, 100 Teacher Classroom Kits were distributed across both schools, each containing essential supplies to help teachers and students start the academic year with confidence.Teachers often invest heavily in their students. A National Center for Education Statistics survey showed that 94 percent of teachers spend their own money to stock their classrooms with the necessary supplies and resources. Many teachers use their personal funds to provide essential school supplies because of the critical need for these resources for their students' success.Bethany White, Kindergarten Teacher at Black Elementary, Cy-Fair ISD, expressed her gratitude,“I am so appreciative of companies who choose to not only recognize our schools but support and provide for them as well. Aramco Americas and the Houston Health Foundation have blessed the teachers at the school that I love, which helps to bless my students that I love more than anything. Thank you for your support. Thank you for being a part of our Bearkat family!”Principals know firsthand how much teachers give from their own resources to create an enriching environment for their students.Kyla Mote, Principal of Black Elementary, Cy-Fair ISD, emphasized,“We are incredibly grateful to Aramco Americas and the Houston Health Foundation for their generous donation of classroom supply kits. The impact of this donation will be felt not just in our classrooms but in the lives of our students, as it helps provide the tools needed to inspire learning and growth.” Aramco Americas' donation helps teachers provide students' essentials without reaching into their own pockets.This is underscored by Michelle Garcia, Principal, Ridgecrest Elementary, Spring Branch ISD,“This is a huge gift. I'm thankful and blessed that our school was chosen. Educators are unsung superheroes, and we are grateful to the Houston Health Foundation and Aramco Americas for these Teacher Classroom Kits.”Aramco Americas' team carefully assembled the kits with each student and teacher in mind.“Aramco Americas believes in being a good neighbor in the cities where our employees live and work. On behalf of Aramco Americas and our employees, we would like to express gratitude to the Houston Health Foundation for being a great community partner and helping us select such deserving schools. Teachers make such a difference in students' lives that no matter how old you are, we all remember our favorite teachers,” said Judy Sultan, Corporate Citizenship Supervisor.Robin Mansur , President and CEO of the Houston Health Foundation, emphasized the importance of this initiative: "Aramco Americas has been a steadfast partner, recognizing that students perform their best when they feel their best, with access to basic resources that promote their health. We deeply appreciate their support for our area's schools." This generous donation underscores Aramco Americas' commitment to making a lasting difference in the communities they serve.About the Houston Health FoundationThe Houston Health Foundation (HHF) is a nonprofit organization that partners with the Houston Health Department to improve public health, especially for underserved families and children. Through public-private partnerships, HHF supports critical health and wellness initiatives such as Project Saving Smiles, See to Succeed, and My Brother's Keeper Houston, addressing issues ranging from oral health and vision care to support for young men of color.For more information, visit houstonhealthfoundation.About Aramco AmericasAramco Americas, a U.S.-based subsidiary of Aramco, has been contributing to the U.S. energy sector for over 60 years through research, technology, and outreach in education, geosciences, the arts, and the environment. Headquartered in Houston, with additional offices across the U.S., Aramco Americas remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities where its employees live and work.To learn more, visit aramco.

Amanda Orr

Houston Health Foundation

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Houston Health Foundation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.