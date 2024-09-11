Malaysia's Natural Rubber Production Increases 27 Per Cent In July

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Sep 11 (IANS) Malaysia's natural rubber production increased by 27 per cent to 37,960 tonnes in July from 29,881 tonnes in June, official data showed Wednesday.

A year-on-year comparison showed that natural rubber production jumped 33 per cent from 28,533 tonnes a year ago.

Total of natural rubber in July decreased by 7.6 per cent month on month to 148,096 tonnes.

Exports of Malaysia's natural rubber amounted to 48,199 tonnes in July, up 21.1 per cent month on month, Xinhua news agency reported.

China remained the main destination for natural rubber exports, which accounted for 30 per cent of total exports in July.

This was followed by the United Arab Emirates (12.3 per cent), India (11.6 per cent), Germany (10.6 per cent) and the United States (6.7 per cent).

The export performance was contributed by natural rubber-based products such as gloves, tires, tubes and rubber thread.