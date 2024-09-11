Podcast Network Spotlights People Making A Difference In Their Community And The World

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maximilian Communications, LLC, a multimedia communications company, recently announced the launch of Your Hometown Podcast, a of independent community-oriented produced under the the Change Your Attitude ... Change Your Life brand. Change Your Attitude ... Change Your Life is a lifestyle brand that

provides the tools needed for personal and professional growth, improved health, and self-empowerment.

Monthly Your Hometown Podcast episodes will focus on local residents of various towns who are making a difference in their respective community and the world!

The Network's first show, Your Hometown Podcast: Woodland Park, premiered in May, 2024, and its second, Your Hometown Podcast: Little Falls, dropped in July, 2024. New communities will be added on a regular basis.

Your Hometown Podcast shows are hosted by Joan Herrmann, a New York radio host, producer, and creator of Change Your Attitude ... Change Your Life. She has been an on-air personality on WOR710 AM and AM970 The Answer for the past 15 years. In addition, Herrmann is a media consultant, publisher and columnist. She has been featured in Forbes , on the BBC, and other print and broadcast media.

"I am a firm believer that local stories change lives," said Herrmann. "We see ourselves in our neighbors, and their accomplishments or tenacity offer us hope."

"In the few episodes we have already produced, we have been able to spotlight people who have overcome addiction, survived the loss of a child, navigated a health crisis, and achieved professional success against the odds," Herrmann added. "In a world that is filled with so much negativity, I believe it's important to share stories that inspire us to keep moving forward."

To learn more about the Your Hometown Podcast Network or to listen to episodes, visit yourhometownpodcast .

