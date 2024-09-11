BJP Welcomes 19 High-Profile Members, Including Former IFS Bhaswati Mukherjee, Ex-DGP Nirmal Kaur, Major Generals (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) In a significant membership drive at the residence of senior BJP leader and Union Hardeep Singh Puri, 19 distinguished individuals on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The new members include former ambassadors, civil servants, a former member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), ex-Lt. Generals, Major Generals, the former Vice Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, the former Chancellor of Maulana Azad University, former CMDs of Maharatna PSUs, and prominent academicians.

BJP leaders Neelkant Bakshi and Sardar Impreet Singh were also present at the event. During the event, the new members addressed the media, expressing their complete confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his vision for a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

They condemned divisive forces that seek to undermine the country's unity and voiced their disappointment over recent remarks made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The newly-inducted members pledged to spread the BJP's message within their circles and the larger community, affirming their commitment to nation-building by joining the world's largest political party.

Former Jharkhand DGP Nirmal Kaur, former IFS officer and President of India Habitat Centre, Bhaswati Mukherjee and Major Gen SVP Singh (Retd.) are some of the prominent personalities who joined the BJP.

The other eminent personalities who joined the BJP at the event include Saroj Bala, IRS former member, CBDT, Gunjan Misra, IRS former CCIT, RK Bajaj, IRS former CCIT, Vijay Singal, IRS former CCIT, Dinesh Chandra Agrawal, IRS former ITAT, Ashwani Garg, IRS former CCIT, Maj Gen PC Kharbanda, Maj Gen Shujan Gopal Chatterji, Sumit Deb, Ex-CMD, NMDC, Tanveer Pal Singh, Maj Gen GS Kohli VSM and Mukesh Gambhir.

The event was part of BJP's ongoing membership campaign. The party has set a target of enrolling 100 million members through the latest drive.

Between 2014 and 2019, around 18 crore members enrolled in the party.

BJP national general secretary and head of the party's national membership campaign, Vinod Tawde, had on Tuesday claimed that the party enrolled two crore new members in just eight days under its national membership drive.

Tawde outlined the campaign's target, stating that the goal is to convert 75 to 80 per cent of the votes the party received in elections into party memberships. He emphasised the importance of reaching all societal sections and addressing areas where the party did not receive expected votes.

The membership drive, named 'Sangathan Parv Membership Drive-2024', is planned to run for 40 days.

The national membership drive was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2 in Delhi.