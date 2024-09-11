Russians Hit Kostiantynivka Three People Killed, Five Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, on September 11, the Russian invaders launched two strikes on Kostiantynivka killing three civilians and injuring five more.

Vadym Filashkin, Chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Another strike on Kostiantynivka today - one killed and five wounded. Thus, today, the Russians have already killed three people and five in two strikes on the city. All relevant services are working at the site of the shelling," the regional chief wrote.

He noted that the final consequences of the enemy's shelling are still being estimated.

In his previous post on Telegram, Vadym Filashkin informed that two women, aged 73 and 81, were killed today as Russians shelled the city with barrel artillery. Four private households, a shop and a power line were damaged.

As reported earlier, Russian invaders killed one and injured three other locals in Donetsk region yesterday.