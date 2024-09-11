Kuwait Amir Receives European Council Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received on Wednesday at Bayan Palace visiting President of the European Council Charles Michel and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed the agenda of the first European Union (EU) and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit which will take place in October in Brussels.

They also tackled the distinguished relationship between Kuwait and the EU and ways to boost cooperation, various topics of common interest as well as the latest regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and other senior state officials. (end)

ahm











MENAFN11092024000071011013ID1108661728