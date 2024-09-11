Kuwait Crown Prince Receives European Council Pres.
9/11/2024 8:04:44 AM
KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Wednesday at Bayan Palace visiting President of the European Council Charles Michel and his accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, they discussed the relationship between Kuwait and the EU, ways to boost cooperation, issues of mutual interest and the latest regional and international developments.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince Gen. Jamal Theyab, and Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Marafi. (end)
