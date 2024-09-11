Amir Receives Credentials Of Five New Ambassadors To Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received the credentials of five new ambassadors to the country in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

His Highness received the credentials of H E Fayez Majed Abu Al Rab, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the State of Qatar, H E Gonzalo Voto Bernales Gatica, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the State of Qatar, H E Andreas Nicolaides, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the State of Qatar, HE Patricio Diaz Bruton, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to the State of Qatar, and H E Maria Belovas, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the State of Qatar.

His Highness the Amir welcomed the ambassadors, wishing them success in their missions, and for further development and growth in relations between the State of Qatar and their countries. For their part, Their Excellencies the ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the leaders of their countries and their wishes to the Qatari people for continued progress and prosperity.

An official reception ceremony was held for Their Excellencies the Ambassadors upon their arrival at the Amiri Diwan.