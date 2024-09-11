Gogo Galileo HDX Takes Flight First Installation Complete On Challenger 300

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business (NASDAQ: GOGO ), in conjunction with Duncan Aviation, has completed the first installation of Gogo Galileo

HDX on a Bombardier Challenger 300 and has commenced flight testing as the company marches toward commercial launch of its Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) global broadband solution later this year.

First Gogo Galileo HDX installation complete on a Bombardier Challenger 300 and flight testing underway. (PRNewsfoto/Gogo Business Aviation)

As will be true for any of the approximately 4,000 aircraft with AVANCE platform equipment installed, installation on the Challenger

consisted only of adding the fuselage-mounted antenna on top of the aircraft, running power from the aircraft to the antenna, and running a data line from the HDX back to the already-installed AVANCE L5 LRU (line replaceable unit).

"Our expert team completed the installation, and then alongside Gogo's engineers, immediately started testing the system on the ground with eight devices connected and streaming at the same time," said Duncan Aviation Houston Satellite Manager Mark Winter. "It was impressive to say the least, and we know our customers who upgrade to Gogo Galileo will love this step-function improvement in the connectivity experience."

Gogo will now enter the next phase of testing to finetune the performance and integrity of the system, including electromagnetic interference (EMI) ground testing, vibe and buffeting testing, and a robust flight-testing campaign.

"Reaching this milestone puts Gogo Galileo HDX on track to launch in the fourth quarter, on time and on budget," said Sergio Aguirre, president and chief operating officer of Gogo. "Gogo Galileo customers will experience highly reliable service on the Eutelsat OneWeb enterprise grade LEO satellite network, which unlike competitive LEO networks, does not share bandwidth with consumer users."

As of the company's second quarter earnings report, Gogo Galileo HDX has eight STC programs committed covering 5,318 aircraft, and another 21 STC agreements in process covering another 12,267 aircraft.

The HDX antenna is designed with a small form factor to fit on any size business aircraft with mean speeds of 57 Mbps and peak speeds up to 60 Mbps. It will be followed by the Gogo Galileo FDX antenna in the first half of 2025 which is a larger antenna designed for larger aircraft, that will achieve mean speeds of 189 Mbps and peak speeds up to 195 Mbps.

Gogo is now accepting purchase orders and equipment pricing and service plans can be found at . A special rebate of $25,000 is available to current Gogo customers operating a legacy air-to-ground system (ATG 1000, 2000, 4000, 5000) when installing Gogo AVANCE SCS and HDX. For more information contact a Gogo connectivity expert.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment, and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of June

30, 2024, Gogo reported 7,031 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 4,215 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,247 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at .

About Duncan Aviation

Duncan Aviation is an aircraft service provider supporting the aviation needs of government and business operators and other service providers. Services include major and minor airframe inspections, engine maintenance, major retrofits for cabin and cockpit systems, full paint and interior services, engineering and certification services, and preowned aircraft sales and acquisitions. Duncan Aviation also has international aircraft components solutions experts available 24/7/365 at

+1 402.475.4125 who can handle any aircraft system problem with immediate exchanges, rotables, loaners or avionics/instrument/accessory repairs and overhauls.

Complete service facilities are located in Battle Creek, Michigan; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Provo, Utah. We also have dozens of other facilities strategically located throughout the United States to provide customers with regional support and the quickest response possible to avionics, engine and airframe Aircraft-on-Ground (AOG) situations.

For more information about any of Duncan Aviation's services, call +1 402.475.2611

or visit

.

