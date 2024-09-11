UK, US, Australia Sign Coop. Agreement Regarding Vital Supply Chain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Britain announced on Wednesday that it had signed a tripartite agreement with the United States and Australia to enhance strategic cooperation and address risks that threaten vital chains.

The British Department of Business and Trade (DPT) said in a press statement that the signing of the agreement will allow the establishment of a "Flexible Cooperation Group" with the aim of working to strengthen cooperation in data exchange and joint work.

It added that this will enhance joint capabilities to identify and address risks and disruptions in vital supply chains.

The DBT explained that the group will develop an early warning pilot project focusing on the communications supply chain, which is essential for the global digital economies in the three countries.

The statement concluded that this agreement represents a new impetus for the important and historic relationship between the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia and reinforces the mutual commitment to addressing supply chain challenges.

The three countries are bound together by a comprehensive military agreement known as (AUKUS) to develop and deploy nuclear-powered submarines with the aim of strengthening the Western presence in the Pacific region. (end)

mrn









MENAFN11092024000071011013ID1108661516