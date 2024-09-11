MBR Creative Sports Award Invites Olympic & Paralympic Champions To Nominate For The 13Th Edition Of The Award

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 'Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Creative Sports Award', one of 'Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives', congratulated the Arab countries & who have won medals in Paris & Paralympics – 2024, and lauded their remarkable efforts to win titles in this world's biggest Paralympic sports event, recording their names & homelands in the historical records of the competition.

'MBR Creative Sports Award' has invited athletes in the Arab countries to nominate for competing in the 13th edition of the Award, as respective bodies of the Award have commenced receiving nomination files of those who have attained individual, team & corporate achievements. The Award gives special consideration to the winners in the Olympics & Paralympics championships, which are organized each four years.

Several Olympic & Paralympic champions were awarded during the last versions of the 'MBR Creative Sports Award' since its launch in 2009.

The Arab sport has attained distinctive results in Paris Olympics & Paralympics. In this regard, both the male & female Arab athletes won 17 medals in Paris Olympics including two golden medals, one silver medal & one bronze medal gained by Bahrain / two golden medals & one bronze medal by Algeria / one golden, silver & bronze medals for each of Egypt & Tunisia / one golden & one bronze medals by Morocco / silver medal for Jordon / one bronze medal by Qatar.

On the other hand, Arab athletes attained remarkable results in Paris Paralympics with 55 various medals; top of these Arab countries are Algeria with six golden medals out of 11 medals, followed by Tunisia in the 2nd place with five golden medals.

Morocco's athletes won three golden medals out of 15 various medals in the different sports.

Egypt won seven medals comprised two golden medals, two silver medals & three bronze medals / Jordon gained two golden medals & one bronze medal / Iraq got five medals; as follows: one golden medal, three silver & one bronze medal / Kuwait won one golden & one bronze medals / Saudi Arabia gained one golden medal.



Individual athletes, including players, coaches, referees & administrators, besides teams and corporations can nominate to participate in local & Arab countries' level of the 'MBR Creative Sports Award', while international corporation can apply to participate in the global level of the Award.







