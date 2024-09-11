Did Kamala Harris Sound Like Obama In Debate Against Donald Trump? 'Her Earrings' Spark Theories

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kamala Harris Vs Donald debate: Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris in a virtual coin toss before their presidential debate – but that's about all he won. The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris , seemingly bested the debate; she tried to throw Trump off his game. He repeatedly took the bait. However, there is now contention if 'Kamala sounded a lot like Obama'.

Barack Obama, the 44th President of United States of America.

Netizens have been abuzz with speculations that Kamala Harris may have had help from former US president during the ABC News Presidential debate. Kamala Harris baited Donald Trump for nearly all of the 1 hour and 45 minutes of their first and potentially only debate on Tuesday night – and Trump took every bit of it.

How could Obama have helped Harris during a live debate?

Netizens have flagged her earrings!

| Trump-Kamala debate: 'Extreme', 'Marxist', 'worse president' - 10 BIG takeaways

One X (formerly Twitter) user Aravind, has said, "I think Kamala did a great job tonight in the debate against Trump, who I think is a great orator and debator himself. But her earrings intrigued me a lot. May be because I got reminded of similar looking ones from some tech article on an earphone that looks like earrings."

The post shared a screenshot of Nova HT Audio earphones resembling earrings. It claimed that those earphones and Kamala Harris' earrings had an eerie similarity, fostering theories of Obama's help.

| Trump vs Harris Debate Updates: Donald Trump says it was his 'best debate ever'

The post shared a screenshot of Nova HT Audio earphones resembling earrings. It claimed that those earphones and Kamala Harris' earrings had an eerie similarity, fostering theories of Obama's help.