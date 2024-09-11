Boeing confronts challenges with MAX deliveries amid slowing production

(MENAFN) In August, managed to deliver 32 of its 737 Max aircraft, increasing the total number of Max deliveries to 40 for the month. This figure, however, marks a slight increase compared to the 35 deliveries recorded in the same month last year, reflecting the ongoing efforts of the company to maintain its production momentum despite facing multiple challenges. Notably, Irish low-cost airline Ryanair emerged as the largest single recipient, taking delivery of six Max aircraft, a record for any airline receiving such a number in a single month. Despite these deliveries, Ryanair's CEO, Michael O'Reilly, expressed concerns over Boeing's continued delays, stating that these setbacks are expected to result in the airline losing millions of passengers this year due to the unavailability of new aircraft.



The list of other airlines receiving Max aircraft from Boeing includes major players like Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and Xiamen Airlines, underscoring the global demand for the model. However, the pace of deliveries in 2024 has been notably slower. Over the first eight months of the year, Boeing has delivered 258 aircraft, of which 198 were Max models. This is a significant decrease from the same period in 2023 when the company delivered 344 aircraft, including 265 Max aircraft. The slowdown in production has been largely attributed to an incident in January 2024, when an emergency door detached from the fuselage of a Boeing 737 Max 9 during a flight operated by Alaska Airlines. The incident, which necessitated an emergency landing, led to increased scrutiny and subsequently affected the production rate.



Boeing's production issues have not only impacted its delivery schedule but also its relationship with key customers, who are growing increasingly frustrated with the delays. The company now faces the challenge of restoring confidence in its Max aircraft and meeting delivery commitments to avoid further losses for its airline clients. As Boeing navigates these difficulties, its ability to overcome these production setbacks will be crucial in maintaining its competitive edge in the global aerospace market.



