Australian Army Begins Trials Of An Uncrewed Robot

(MENAFN- IANS) Canberra, Sep 11 (IANS) The Australian has begun trials of an uncrewed robot, nicknamed GUS (Ground Uncrewed System), which can potentially replace in risky areas and do the required observation in near future.

"Soldiers from the Australian Army's Regional Force Surveillance Group (RFSG) Pilbara Regiment are trialling an uncrewed robot," Australia's Defence announced Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the Australian-developed surveillance robot is equipped with cameras and sensors capable of providing persistent surveillance for more than 30 continuous days using battery power. An on-board liquid fuel generator recharges the battery when it is low to extend GUS's mission endurance even further.

Brigadier James Davis, the Australian Army's Director-General of Future Land Warfare, said the defence authorities remain committed to developing capabilities that exploit new and emerging technologies.

Australian Army's 13th Engineer Regiment has trialed GUS under a variety of conditions, including deployment on Exercise Talisman Sabre in 2023.

"GUS can detect moving objects and can then transmit this information to a remote operator. GUS has potential to remove soldiers from harsh environmental conditions and expand the surveillance area," the ministry detailed.

Australian Army and its industry partner have worked together to develop GUS with the research and development work taking place in the Victorian town of Yinnar.

The Australian authorities believe that the use of locally sourced materials and creation of new jobs has brought a welcome economic boost to the Gippsland community.

"Working with sovereign industry unlocks novel ideas and strengthens Australia's industrial base. Project GUS demonstrates what can be achieved locally," said Brigadier Davis.

GUS was initially developed by mechatronics researchers at Victoria's largest education institution, Federation University hoping it could protect rangers from armed intruders in Africa's vast national parks.

However, as the Australian Army took interest in it, the focus shifted from wildlife conservation to a military perspective, the university stated in 2022.