Dubai Basketball Signs Former NBA Star Davis Bertans As Match Tickets For Season-Opener Go On Sale

The Latvian player completes the team roster ahead of historic European ABA League debut

Tickets can now be purchased for Dubai Basketball's first ever match against Red Star on 22nd September at Coca-Cola Arena. Prices start from AED 75 while season passes are also available on Coca-Cola Arena website.

Dubai, 11th September 2024 : Dubai has announced the signing of former star, Davis Bertans, ahead of their historic season in Europe's ABA League with match tickets for their opening game on September 22nd now on sale.

The Latvian forward, who last played for Charlotte Hornets in the 2023-24 season, joins Dubai Basketball, the newly-established professional sports franchise, which will become the first UAE team to compete in a major European league.

The team opens their competitive campaign at Coca-Cola Arena against reigning league champions Red Star, marking the start of a historic season with Dubai Basketball bringing together players from across the world including the United States, The Philippines, and many of Europe's Balkan nations.

Bertans' move to Dubai means he ends his eight-year stay in the NBA after stints with San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.

During his career, he has won three Serbian league titles, one Serbian Cup and the Slovenian Cup. He completes the roster for the upcoming season and will be part of the squad that will travel to Sarajevo in Bosnia this weekend for a friendly tournament before returning to Dubai to resume their preparations.

The 31-year-old said:“It's a great feeling to join Dubai Basketball in their first-ever season. The roster that has been put together is very competitive and it's a club that has great ambitions for the future. It's a new challenge for me but one that I'm really excited about and can't wait to play in front of our fans later this month.”

Jurica Golemac, head coach of Dubai Basketball, said:“Davis Bertans clearly brings exceptional basketball talent to the table as a 8-season NBA player with substantial European experience. His arrival underscores the commitment and ambition of our project while also greatly enhancing the credibility of our newly established franchise.”

Tickets to watch Bertans and his team-mates in the season opener are available from Coca-Cola Arena website with prices starting from AED 75. To purchase tickets, click here

Season passes can also be purchased here, starting at AED 1,750 which includes reserved seating for all 15 regular season home matches.

Golemac added:“We have had a very positive pre-season campaign to date, and even though the squad has only been together a short time I have been impressed with how quickly they have gelled and become a team with real talent and potential.

“We now cannot wait to run out in front of our home fans at Coca-Cola Arena on September 22. Facing the reigning champions is an incredible start for us - but with the support of a packed Arena we will put in a performance everyone can be proud of.”