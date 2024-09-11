Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon to Deliver Keynote at Global AI Summit in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 6, 2024 – Qualcomm President and CEO, Cristiano Amon, will participate in a fireside chat at Global AI Summit (GAIN) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on September 11, 2024. GAIN, organized by the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), will bring together global leaders in artificial intelligence (AI) to explore the latest advancements and discuss the impact of AI on various sectors.

Amon will underscore how Qualcomm Technologies is enabling intelligent computing, particularly in industrial settings. He will also impart insights on AI's global economic impact on the industrial digital transformation and Qualcomm Technologies’ steadfast commitment to innovate in industrial IoT.





