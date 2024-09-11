Afghanistan Begins Practical Work On TAPI Gas Pipeline

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Practical work on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline project officially commenced during a special ceremony in Herat province on Wednesday.

The TAPI project, which traverses 1,800 kilometers, including 816 kilometers in Afghanistan, was previously launched in Afghanistan in 2016, but practical work was yet to start.

A 214-kilometer section in Turkmenistan is complete, and today marks the beginning of the pipeline's extension into Afghanistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), expressed pleasure iver Afghans witnessing the realisation of a dream 30 years in the making.

He commented the mega gas pipeline project signified prosperity and economic development for Afghanistan and the region at large.

The first phase of the project will bring gas to Herat. The second phase will extend from Herat to Helmand province, where a user center will be established.

In the third phase, the scheme will reach Kandahar province, before the pipeline stretched to Pakistan and India, benefiting the entire region economically.

Mujahid hoped the project's additional components, including the optical fiber cable, would enhance Afghanistan's internet connectivity and telecommunications.

The railway project will facilitate regional connectivity, linking Turkmenistan to Herat, Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar.

Additionally, a semi-paved road associated with the TAPI project will serve both as a construction route and a regional connectivity source, benefiting Afghans and providing an efficient land route.

Mujahid expressed joy at the project's launch and its potential to create thousands of jobs.

He thanked Turkmenistan for its bold step and hoped for continued strong relations between the two countries.