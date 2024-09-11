Ministry Of Foreign Affairs, Qatar Museums Organize Screening Of 'The Evidence' On Israels Crimes Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE of State for International Cooperation at the of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater attended Tuesday evening at the National Museum of Qatar the screening of 'The Evidence', a documentary on Israeli war crimes against Palestinians.

The screening co-organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and Qatar Museums also included a panel with the makers of the documentary produced by Anadolu Agency and saw a large turnout.

In opening remarks, Director of MOFA's and Communication Department, Ibrahim bin Sultan Al Hashmi, said the justice of the Palestinian cause is beyond reproach, stressing that people lose their humanity when they do not stand for justice.

Al Hashmi stressed the State of Qatar's firm position in support of the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and to achieve their legitimate rights.

Highlighting the importance of the film in documenting the crimes and monitoring the violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, Al Hashmi stressed the need to hold them accountable and ensure that they do not go unpunished.

He thanked Qatar Museums for its cooperation in organizing the event, and praised the filmmakers and Anadolu Agency for adopting its production at a time when the international media is witnessing systematic attempts to silence the voice of the Palestinian cause.

The panelists included CEO of Human Assistance and Development International, Mohammed Abdul Aleem, and the films director Abdelkader Karakel. The panel was moderated by Head of the Liberal Arts Program and Associate Professor in Residence of Anthropology at Northwestern University in Qatar, Sami Hermez. (QNA) A A T/M B QNA 2217 GMT 2024/09/10

