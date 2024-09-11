Microfluidics Technology Market Is Likely To Enjoy A Tremendous Growth Fluidigm, Dolomite Microfluidics, Labcyte

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF MI, "Global Microfluidics Technology Market Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2030". The Global Microfluidics Technology Market Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 26.59 Billion in 2024 and USD 110.4 Billion by 2030.Microfluidics technology involves the manipulation and control of fluids at the micro-scale, typically using channels with dimensions of tens to hundreds of micrometers. It is widely used in applications such as medical diagnostics, drug delivery, and biological research due to its ability to handle small volumes of fluids with high precision.Request For a Free PDF Sample Report:Key and developing players who have been highlighted as part of the coverage include Fluidigm Corporation (United States), Dolomite Microfluidics (United Kingdom), Labcyte Inc. (United States), Micronit Microtechnologies (Netherlands), Elveflow (France), Syrris (United Kingdom), Bio-Rad Laboratories (United States), Microchip Biotechnologies (United States), Advanced Microfluidics SA (Switzerland), NanoCellect Biomedical (United States)..Microfluidics Technology MarketMarket Drivers.Growing need for accurate and effective diagnostic equipment in the healthcare sectorMarket Trend.Increasing integration of microfluidics in healthcare, particularly in point-of-care diagnostics.Market Opportunities.Integration of microfluidics with artificial intelligence and machine learning affords a huge possibility for advancing records evaluation and manner automationMarket Restraints.High initial investment and development costs for microfluidic systems.Market Challenges.Widespread use of microfluidic devices is hindered by the high costs of development and production, which also restrict access for startups and smaller businessesBuy This Report Now:Key Market Segmentation:The report has categorized the Microfluidics Technology Market market based on type, distribution channel, and region.Market Breakdown by Applications:.Silicon, Glass, Polymers, OthersMarket Breakdown by Types:.Medical Diagnostics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, OthersReport ScopeThe Market size value in 2024 (USD 26.59 Billion) Revenue Forecast by 2033 (USD 110.4 Billion)Growth RateCAGR Of (12.22%) Historical Years (2019-2023)Base Year (2023)Estimated Year (2024)Short-Term Projection Year (2030)Regions Covered (North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world)Note: With the help of the Growth Overview Charts, Historical Period Analysis, Forecast Period Analysis, Main Market Segmentation, Leading Key Market Players, TOC, List of Figures, and List of Tables in this report, you can get a thorough overview of the market.Competitive Landscape:Along with studying the profiles of the key players, the industry's competitive environment has also been examined. Players profiled are Fluidigm Corporation (United States), Dolomite Microfluidics (United Kingdom), Labcyte Inc. (United States), Micronit Microtechnologies (Netherlands), Elveflow (France), Syrris (United Kingdom), Bio-Rad Laboratories (United States), Microchip Biotechnologies (United States), Advanced Microfluidics SA (Switzerland), NanoCellect Biomedical (United States).Have a query? Market an inquiry before purchase @Key highlights of the report:.Microfluidics Technology Market Market Performance (2019-2023).Microfluidics Technology Market Market Outlook (2024-2030).Microfluidics Technology Market Market Trends.Microfluidics Technology Market Market Drivers and Success Factors.SWOT Analysis.Value Chain Analysis.Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeAsk the Analyst for Customization and Explore the full report with TOC & List of Figures:We will supply any particular information you need as part of the modification if it falls outside the present purview of the report.

