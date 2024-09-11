Hikina Restaurant’s Grand Re-Opening Unveils Elevated Dining Experience at Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, 9 September 2024: Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts is excited to announce the grand re-opening of their renowned Modern Asian restaurant, Hikina, on 10th September. With a reimagined menu and a commitment to delivering an extraordinary culinary experience, Hikina is set to become a must-visit destination for foodies. While indulging in the vibrant flavours, guests can also enjoy a perfect family getaway at Lapita with theme park access to Dubai’s iconic destinations including Real Madrid World, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai, LEGOLAND® Water Park, and RIVERLAND™ Dubai.



Hikina is set to dazzle guests with a culinary journey that is nothing short of spectacular. The new menu, bursting with bold flavours and creative presentations, promises to transform every visit into an unforgettable experience, with highlights like the innovative cocktail blends that reflect the restaurant’s commitment to both taste and sustainability.



The new menu distinguishes itself with a blend of flavours and dishes. Guests can indulge in exquisite Maki Rolls such as Salmon & Cream Cheese, Torched Tuna, Crazy California Crab, Crispy Shrimp, Volcano Crab, and a refreshing Cucumber, Avocado & Mango option. The mains include the Glazed Salmon with Penang Style, Ginger, and/or Broccoli or the Indonesian Grilled Chicken with Galangal, Lemongrass, Red Curry, and/or Coconut Cream—each dish crafted to elevate the culinary adventure.



Adding to the menu is the introduction of the Eco Cloudy Cinnamon Twist. This innovative cocktail blends repurposed cinnamon from the pastry kitchen with robust English breakfast tea and succulent peach. Its smoky aroma, achieved with a cinnamon stick and a dramatic rosemary flame, highlights Hikina’s commitment to sustainability while delivering a sophisticated taste experience.



To satisfy their sweet tooth, guests can take on the Mystery Scoop challenge. This playful twist will have guests indulging in a variety of ice cream flavours turning it into an exciting quest. Guests who correctly identify all the flavours can enjoy their dessert for free, turning a simple treat into a delightful adventure.



Upon entering Hikina, guests will be greeted by a stunning new feature—the vibrant Instagrammable wall. This eye-catching backdrop, decorated with colourful, culturally inspired murals, invites guests to capture and share their moments. Ideal for selfies or group shots, the wall beautifully embodies Hikina’s flair and sets the stage for unforgettable memories.







MENAFN11092024007566016328ID1108660650