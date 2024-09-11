عربي


Qatar Chamber, Invest Kurdistan Authority Review Cooperation Ties

9/11/2024 3:02:38 AM

The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted yesterday a meeting with a delegation from Iraqi Kurdistan Region representing the investment Authority (Invest Kurdistan) led by its Chairman Dr. Muhammad Shukri.

QC First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari presided over the Qatari side at the meeting, which was attended by several board members and many businessmen from both
sides.

The meeting discussed means to foster economic and commercial relations between both sides, an introduction of investment climate in Qatar and Kurdistan Region, as well as the investment opportunities available in both countries.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohamed bin Twar said that exchanging visits between business communities would promote investment climate and opportunities galore in both sides, that consequently motivate investors to establish joint businesses.

Twar also noted that Kurdistan Region provide promising investment opportunities in various sectors.

