Moi Participates In 3Rd National Forum For Human Rights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Interior (MoI) participated in the 3rd National Forum for Human Rights, organized by the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) under the theme“Protecting Children's Rights in a Secure Digital Environment: Challenges and Perspectives for Empowerment and Protection,” with the participation of several relevant bodies.

During the Forum's opening, Director of the Economic and Crimes Combating Department Brig. Ali Hassan Al Kubaisi - who represented the MoI at the Forum - highlighted the MoI's role in combating electronic crime at all levels. He stressed that there is a development in electronic crime globally as a result of rapid technological development, indicating that combating electronic crimes, including those directed at children, is one of the key priorities of the MoI.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar took the initiative to host the Interpol database to protect children from exploitation as the first Arab country in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in this regard, as this database has achieved various successes in arresting criminals who exploit children worldwide.

On the other hand, Cybercrime Combating Officer Captain Fahad Omair Al Shahrani, presented a working paper during the session on national strategies and measures regarding the protection of children's rights in the digital space, in which he reviewed the vital role played by the Economic and Cyber Crimes Combating Department through developing and implementing policies and programmes aimed at combating cybercrimes against children and protecting them from potential risks.

He pointed out the security risks that children are exposed to on the Internet and the role of the Economic and Cyber Crimes Combating Department in protecting them, reviewing the tasks of the department's office for combating online child exploitation crimes, which uses the latest technologies to track digital evidence and identify perpetrators who target children.