Clinical Pharmacist Interventions Enhance Cardiovascular Patient Safety

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The clinical pharmacist interventions in hospitalised patients with cardiovascular (CVD) in Qatar have proven to have a positive impact on patient safety in addressing and resolving unidentified drug-related problems (DRPs).

The role of clinical pharmacists has been continually growing while posing significant improvements in the provision of healthcare.

A study 'Description of clinical pharmacists reported interventions to prevent adverse drug events among patients with cardiovascular disease in Qatar' has found that that interventions conducted by clinical pharmacists can positively impact patient safety and treatment outcomes.

The first-of-its-kind study aims to characterize and analyse clinical pharmacist interventions to minimize and avoid adverse drug events due to drug-related problems in hospitalised patients at Hamad Medical Corporation's Heart Hospital.

A total of 845 interventions relating to 262 patients were included in the study. The study consisted mainly of males (60%) with an average age of 61 years. The leading documented interventions were the addition of medication (32.9%), medication discontinuation (23.2%), and an increase in medication dosage (18.3%).

The study by Professor Moza Al Hail, Executive Director of Pharmacy Department, HMC, Wessam El Kassem, Assistant Director, Pharmacy Department, HMC, Palli Valappila Abdul Rouf, Assistant Director of Pharmacy Department, Dr. Sumaya Alyafei, Director of Pharmacy, Heart Hospital, Dr. Rasha Kaddoura, Clinical Pharmacist, Heart Hospital, Ahmed Mahfouz, Assistant Director of Pharmacy for Clinical Pharmacy, HMC, and Dr. Daoud Al Badriyeh, Associate Professor, College of Pharmacy, Qatar University, has characterised and analysed clinical pharmacist interventions to minimise adverse drug events due to unidentified drug-related problems in hospitalised patients at the Heart Hospital.