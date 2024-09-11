Qatar Chairs 26Th Meetings Of GCC Ministers Of Environment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar chaired the 26th Meeting of Their Excellencies GCC Ministers of Environment Affairs, held in Doha yesterday.

At the outset of the meeting, Their Excellencies the Ministers thanked Their Majesties and Highnesses, leaders of the GCC countries for their directions and keenness to promote the joint Gulf action in the environmental field, achieving the noble goals aimed at deepening the cohesion and integration between the GCC countries.

Their Excellencies welcomed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 16th session of the of the Parties (COP16) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), scheduled to be held from December 2-13, and congratulated the United Arab Emirates on its successful hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) and achieving its desired goals.

During his opening remarks, Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, chair of the meeting, praised the dedicated efforts of the Sultanate of Oman during the previous session, and its unlimited keenness to achieve the desired visions of the GCC council in the environmental and climate framework.

He stressed that the changes witnessed by the world today, with their environmental and climate impacts, have become an ongoing threat that requires, more than ever, intensified efforts and continuous coordination, as well as anticipating the future to avoid its consequences and preserve the gains of the GCC council in coordinating its desired vision and ensuring sustainable development for current and future generations.

He indicated that this meeting is being held in light of rapid and unprecedented developments in regional and international environmental agendas, especially in light of the increasing natural disasters and negative effects of climate change.

He emphasized that the opportunity is available through this meeting for further exchange of ideas and unification of opinions and positions in preparation for upcoming meetings and their negotiating paths, similar to other conferences, including the 16th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, which will be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the 25th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, and the 16th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

For his part, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council H E Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi praised the efforts of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his brothers, Their Majesties and Highnesses, leaders of the GCC countries, which had a significant impact in advancing the progress of the Council to broader areas, wishing His Highness good health and wellness, and the Qatari people more development and prosperity.

He pointed out the pivotal role played by the environment in the Gulf countries, as its preservation has become an essential part of their national visions, with a focus on addressing its challenges in climate change and water scarcity.

He also noted that the GCC countries are working to enhance environmental policies, rely on renewable energy, and reduce carbon emissions to achieve a balance between development and environmental protection, stressing the importance of cooperation between countries around the world to address climate change and other environmental challenges.

He stressed the effective contribution of the GCC countries to global cooperation and their provision of solutions to address the effects of climate change on the one hand, and their preservation of the environment on the other hand, in addition to coordinating their positions with their partners in this field during their participation in international forums.

In the same context, Minister of Oil and Environment of the Kingdom of Bahrain H E Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Bin Dainah stressed the role played by the Gulf Ministerial Council in addressing common issues in all positions, whether regional or international, noting that all countries in the region and the world are suffering today from the challenges of climate change, and that environmental challenges include a political aspect, so it is important for the countries of the region to negotiate any political decision.

For his part, Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia H E Eng. Mansour bin Hilal Al Mushaiti highlighted the contribution of the Ministerial Council, through this committee, in advancing the joint environmental work process towards achieving the goals of sustainable development in the region, including approving the strategic plan of the Committee of Ministers Responsible for the Environment, and adopting the environmental directions of the GCC countries.