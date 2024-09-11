BENTLEY SAUDI ARABIA CONFIRMS THE LAUNCH OF THE NEW FLYING SPUR

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) (Jeddah, 8 September 2024) Bentley Saudi Arabia announces that the latest Grand Touring sedan – the new Flying Spur – will be launched at 12:30 BST on Tuesday 10 September.



Reborn with the company’s new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain with 782 PS (771 bhp) and 1000 Nm, Bentley’s four-door supercar demonstrates the power of the possible. The new Flying Spur is not only the most powerful and most dynamic, but also the most efficient four-door car in Bentley’s 105-year history, with CO2 below 40 g/km, an e-range more than 45 miles, and total range of more than 500 miles.



The Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain is Bentley’s future, delivering astonishing flexibility from incredibly accessible supercar performance to silent, effortless electric luxury. To launch the new Flying Spur, Bentley Motors will release a film showcasing the car’s newly-expanded dynamic capabilities – at the hands of racing stars old and new.





