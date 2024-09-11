Pawan Kalyan Meets Revanth Reddy, Hands Over Rs 1 Crore Cheque For CM's Relief Fund

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 11 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Pawan Kalyan met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the latter's residence here on Wednesday and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the flood-affected.

Actor-politician on September 4 announced a huge donation of Rs 6 crore for the flood-affected Telugu states.

He announced a donation of Rs 1 crore each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

The Jana Sena leader also announced an additional Rs 4 crore for the relief works in 400 villages in Andhra Pradesh.

Both the leaders are understood to have discussed inter-state relations and other issues during the meeting.

This was the first meeting between the two after Pawan Kalyan assumed office as the Deputy Chief Minister in June following the landslide victory of the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders after Revanth Reddy became the Chief Minister in December last year.

However, both the leaders had wished each other. After Revanth Reddy was sworn in as the Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan stated that he had a personal friendship with Revanth Reddy.

Pawan Kalyan hoped that Revanth Reddy would take Telangana state ahead on the development path by fulfilling the aspirations of the Telangana people.

Revanth Reddy had also wished Pawan Kalyan after the latter was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister on June 12.

Pawan Kalyan had not attended the talks between the two state governments in Hyderabad in July.

Chief Ministers Revanth Reddy and N. Chandrababu Naidu had led their respective states in the talks to resolve post-bifurcation issues.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and some ministers from Andhra Pradesh also attended the July 6 meeting.