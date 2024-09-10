Voter Turnout Exceeds 31% As Polling Stations Close
AMMAN - Polling stations across the Kingdom closed at 7:00Pm after a day of voting in the parliamentary elections, with a voter turnout exceeding
31 per cent, the Independent Election Commission announced on Tuesday.
