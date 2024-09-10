Jordan Condemns Israel's Brutal Aggression Against Civilians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign condemned on Tuesday Israel's continued "brutal" aggression against the Gaza Strip and its systematic and ongoing targeting of civilians and displacement shelters.



The ministry denounced the latest attack, which involved Israeli forces targeting tents displaced people in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, an area previously designated by Israel as safe, resulting in the death and injury of many Palestinians, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's "absolute" condemnation of Israel's ongoing war crimes and acts of genocide against the Palestinian people.



He also emphasised that these actions persist in the absence of a decisive international stance compelling Israel to adhere to international law and cease its attacks, which have led to unprecedented levels of death, destruction, and humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

Qudah called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to urgently fulfil its responsibilities by stopping Israel's aggression, providing protection to the Palestinian people, and holding those responsible for these crimes accountable, as Israel's government continues to violate international law with impunity.







